Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $141,960.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AME opened at $182.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

