Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 21,438 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $204,732.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

