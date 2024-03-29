Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,363 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

OXM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.40. 308,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,035. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

