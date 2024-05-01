Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$34.05.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.