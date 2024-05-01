Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.