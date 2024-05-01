Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.