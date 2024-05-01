Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $76,921.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

