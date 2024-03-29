822 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.87 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

