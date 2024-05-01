Electroneum Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $59.94 million and $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,985,355 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

