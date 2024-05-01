Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,025,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $3,343,075.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,038,797. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.