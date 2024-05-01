STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-8.700 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

