QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

