Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.39-4.51 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

