ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $703.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 36.50%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Down 1.6 %

MODV stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ModivCare

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.