Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.