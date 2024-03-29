Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.15. 17,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 32,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.
About Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V)
Algold Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. It holds interests in the Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers located in Mauritania; Kneivissat property totaling an area of 830 square kilometers; and Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.
