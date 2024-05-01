Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $47.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.