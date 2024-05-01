Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $227.14 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 14% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,266,329 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
