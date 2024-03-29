Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

