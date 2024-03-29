Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.11.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Patterson Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Patterson Companies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.