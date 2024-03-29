Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.55.
ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $192.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
