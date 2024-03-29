Reviewing CloudCommerce (CLWD) & Its Peers

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CloudCommerce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CloudCommerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CloudCommerce Competitors
|120
|539
|459
|6
|2.31
Risk & Volatility
CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CloudCommerce
|$9.74 million
|-$1.27 million
|-0.47
|CloudCommerce Competitors
|$1.94 billion
|$32.37 million
|10.81
CloudCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CloudCommerce
|-142.97%
|N/A
|-397.89%
|CloudCommerce Competitors
|-22.15%
|-42.09%
|-4.34%
Summary
CloudCommerce competitors beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
CloudCommerce Company Profile
CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.