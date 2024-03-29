The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.70 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,583,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

