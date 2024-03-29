Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$31.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources

SCR stock opened at C$28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.77. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$30.48.

In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.