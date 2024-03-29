Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$31.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.43.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
