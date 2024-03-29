NovoCure Limited Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last 90 days. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

