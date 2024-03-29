Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

