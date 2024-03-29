Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.