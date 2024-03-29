Zacks Research Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria anticipates that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 776,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

