Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 189,759 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $43.82 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,618,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,269,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.