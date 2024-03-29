Values Added Financial LLC Sells 86 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $346.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

