Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

