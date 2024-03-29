Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 21,053 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

