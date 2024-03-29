Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Buys $100,495.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $219,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Kyle Stouder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 123,978 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

