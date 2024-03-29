Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $118,293.83 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $118,293.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $329,446.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $79,563.14.

On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

PCOR opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

