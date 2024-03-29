Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 16,519 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 1.1 %
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
