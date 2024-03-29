Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells $69,254.64 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $64.18 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.