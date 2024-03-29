iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.81

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 30012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

