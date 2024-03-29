ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

