iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

