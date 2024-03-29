Francis Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

