Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

