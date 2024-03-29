Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 377,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 104,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

