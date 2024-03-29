iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$422,937.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iA Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

iA Financial stock opened at C$84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.47.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3508982 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.