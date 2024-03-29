Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$547,513.85 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85.

Paul Brink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$161.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$148.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.