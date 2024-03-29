The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $88.93 Average PT from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

