GenTrust LLC Buys 1,924,540 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8,067.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 7.6% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $115,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

