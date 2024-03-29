GenTrust LLC Acquires 930 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

