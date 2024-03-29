Franklin Covey Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FC. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.3 %

FC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

