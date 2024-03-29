CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 517.6% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Stock Down 0.8 %

CHS stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

