Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
CMTOY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.
About Cementos Argos
