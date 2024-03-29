Francis Financial Inc. Buys 3,781 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

